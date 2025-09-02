Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are reportedly preparing a new crackdown on international students who claim asylum after their visas expire.

The Home Office is launching a new campaign, reported by the BBC, which will for the first time directly contact international students and their families. It will warn them via text and email they must leave if they have no right to remain.

This digital outreach is the latest step in the government's broader migration strategy, following Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's announcement that the first returns of Channel migrants will begin this month.

The Government wants to cut the numbers of students making asylum claims, the BBC reported.

open image in gallery

According to the broadcaster, the full message being sent to students will say: “If you submit an asylum claim that lacks merit, it will be swiftly and robustly refused.

“Any request for asylum support will be assessed against destitution criteria. If you do not meet the criteria, you will not receive support.

“If you have no legal right to remain in the UK, you must leave. If you don’t, we will remove you.”

On Monday, MPs returned to Parliament after a summer which saw unrest over how ministers have handled the small boats crisis.

The Home Secretary told the Commons that following the deal signed with France last month “we expect the first returns to begin later this month”.

The “one in, one out” pilot scheme has been agreed for the UK to send back migrants to France who crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to the UK.

open image in gallery Protesters marching in Epping, Essex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ms Cooper also told the Commons new applications to the existing refugee family reunion route will be suspended this week, meaning refugees will be covered by “the same family migration rules and conditions as everyone else” until new rules are introduced.

Further reforms to family reunion routes will be outlined later this year and introduced by spring.

Sir Keir Starmer, meanwhile, insisted he wants to speed up efforts to empty asylum hotels and said “I completely understand why people are so concerned about it” when asked about public anger.

The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, became the focal point of several demonstrations and counter-protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month.

He has denied the charges.

The Government has committed to empty all hotels currently housing migrants by the end of the Parliament, which could be as late as 2029, but the Prime Minister suggested he wanted to “bring that forward” without committing to a date.