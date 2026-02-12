How fasting can dramatically reduce symptoms of stomach condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Intermittent fasting within an eight-hour window can significantly reduce symptoms of Crohn’s disease, a new study has found.

Crohn's disease, according to the NHS, is a long-term condition where part of the gut becomes inflamed. It cannot currently be cured and the common symptoms include: diarrhoea, blood or mucus in your poo and stomach pain.

Researchers at the University of Calgary found that time-restricted feeding can reduce disease activity by 40 per cent and halve abdominal discomfort in over 12 weeks in people living with Crohn’s disease.

Participants of the clinical trial, funded by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, followed the intermittent fasting schedule by eating for 8 hours a day and fasting for the remaining 16 hours, without any instructions to cut calories.

On average, the subjects lost an average of about 5.5 pounds during the study, while those in the control group gained roughly 3.7 pounds.

Blood tests also showcased notable improvements in inflammation and immune function.

The findings were published in the journal Gastroenterology. People with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) were advised to consult their healthcare provider before adjusting their eating schedule to determine whether intermittent fasting is appropriate for them.

On average the subjects lost an average of about 5.5 pounds during the study, while those in the control group gained roughly 3.7 pounds

The study included 35 adults with Crohn’s disease and living with obesity or overweight. Twenty participants were assigned to follow time-restricted feeding, while 15 continued their regular diet.

Researchers evaluated disease activity, inflammation, and body composition at both the beginning and the end of the trial.

“This study shows that while weight loss is an important outcome in overweight people with Crohn's disease, time-restricted feeding offers additional benefits beyond just the scale,” said Maitreyi Raman, MD, the study’s senior author.

She added: “We saw meaningful improvements in disease symptoms, reduced abdominal discomfort, favourable shifts in metabolism and inflammation, and promising changes in gut bacteria – all suggesting that intermittent fasting may help patients maintain lasting remission from Crohn’s disease.”

Andres Lorenzo Hurtado, senior vice president of translational research at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, said: “Time-restricted feeding is showing real promise as a new way to help people with Crohn’s disease manage not only their symptoms but also their overall health.

“This research suggests that changing when we eat – not just what we eat - can improve metabolism, help the immune system work better, and support long-term remission from Crohn’s disease. We are excited to support studies like this that put patients at the centre of new solutions and encourage more research to make these benefits last for everyone living with IBD.”

Blood tests also showcased notable improvements in inflammation and immune function

Natasha Haskey, research associate at the University of British Columbia and lead investigator in the study, said, “People with Crohn’s disease often look for practical tools to support their health alongside medication.

“Our research suggests time-restricted eating may be a sustainable option grounded in biology, offering patients more ways to manage their own wellness.”

Beyond easing symptoms, the intermittent fasting group also experienced a significant reduction in harmful visceral fat and key inflammatory signals in the bloodstream.

Because both groups consumed similar foods in comparable amounts, the improvements were not simply the result of better diet quality or lower calorie intake.

Instead, the findings indicate that meal timing itself may play an important role in digestive and immune health.

Although the results are encouraging, researchers highlight that larger studies are required to determine the long-term safety and effectiveness of time-restricted feeding for a broader population of people living with IBD.