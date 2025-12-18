Parents of ‘sextortion’ victim who took own life sue Instagram owners Meta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parents of a Scottish teenager who took his own life after becoming a victim of “sextortion” are launching legal action against social media giant Meta.

Murray Dowey, 16, from Dunblane near Stirling, ended his own life in 2023 after being tricked by someone online.

Sextortion is a form of online blackmail which involves criminals targeting people – often young adults and teenagers – around the world, threatening to expose intimate images of them if they do not co-operate.

Murray’s parents Mark and Ros Dowey are now suing Instagram’s owners Meta in the Superior Court of Delaware, pledging to take the fight “as far as we can”.

They are seeking punitive damages and allege Meta failed to take action to ensure the platform was safe.

The Social Media Victims Law Center is representing the family.

Its founding lawyer Matthew P Bergman said: “For years, Meta knew Instagram was a hunting ground for predators, yet chose to protect engagement metrics over children’s lives.

“That conscious decision to connect random strangers to children has cost families their sons and daughters, turning Instagram into the epicentre of sextortion‑related youth suicides.

“Had they chosen to follow their own internal recommendations they could have saved countless lives.”

Lawyers say Murray began using Instagram aged 10 and in late December 2023 the site connected him to a predator posing as a young girl.

This person manipulated him into sending compromising photos and then threatened to expose them to his friends and family if he did not pay.

Mrs Dowey told the BBC: “The worst thing that could possibly happen to us has happened.

“There’s nothing that Meta can do that is worse than what’s happened, so we’re up for the fight.

“We’ll take it as far as we can.”

A spokesperson for Meta told the BBC: “We work to prevent accounts showing suspicious behaviour from following teens and avoid recommending teens to them.

“We also take other precautionary steps, like blurring potentially sensitive images sent in DMs and reminding teens of the risks of sharing them, and letting people know when they’re chatting to someone who may be in a different country.”

Meta also said that since 2021, teenagers under 16 were placed in private Instagram accounts.

The company says it supports law enforcement to prosecute those behind sextortion.