Andrew unlikely to receive compensation for giving up Royal Lodge home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is unlikely to receive any compensation for leaving the Royal Lodge early due to repairs needed to be carried out after his tenancy.

The disgraced royal is set move out of the residence on the Windsor Estate early next year after he was formally stripped of all his titles over his ties to late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In his 2003 lease, it was agreed he would be paid a “compensatory sum” - amounting to £488,342.21 - if he were to move out of the 30-room mansion before 2078.

But the Crown Estate has told MPs on the Public Accounts Committee that the King’s brother will probably not receive any of this due to the state of the property.

It said said an “initial assessment” of the 30-room mansion on November 12, found he likely “will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease… once dilapidations are taken into account.”

open image in gallery Andrew is set move out of the residence on the Windsor Estate

The Crown Estate also been revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who moved into their new home Forest Lodge with their children in the October half term, pay “open market rent” on their 20-year-lease on the property.

This comes in contrast to Andrew’s agreement, which saw him live in the property on a ‘peppercorn rent’ since 2003, although he paid £1m for the lease and a further £7.5m for refurbishments.

The details were shared in a letter from the Crown Estate to Public Accounts Committee last week, responding to questions about the lease arrangements for Royal Lodge.

The committee said it will now launch an inquiry into the Crown Estate’s property leases to the royal family as it published the correspondence on Tuesday.

open image in gallery The royal family faced furore after it was revealed the King’s brother had been living in the 30-room mansion on a ‘peppercorn rent’ since 2003 ( Alan Hunt/Geograph;Getty )

“Having reflected on what we have received, the information provided clearly forms the beginnings of a basis for an inquiry. The National Audit Office supports the scrutiny function of this Committee,” committee chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said.

“We now await the conclusions the NAO will draw from this information, and plan to hold an inquiry based on the resulting evidence base in the new year.”

In it’s letter to the MPs, the Crown Estate said Andrew gave the minimum 12 month’s notice that he would surrender the property on October 30, and would have been entitled to the for ending his tenancy on October 30 2026 if no repairs were needed.

It said though it was unlikely he would receive compensation, a “full and thorough assessment” must be carried out first post-occupation by an expert.

As well as details of the Royal Lodge and Forest Lodge properties in Windsor Great Park, the Crown Estate also provided information on other homes including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s Bagshot Park and Thatched House Lodge in London’s Richmond Park.

More follows on this story...