E.coli infections rose 26% last year, data shows

Infections from bacteria that causes stomach issues increased by around a quarter last year, according to new figures.

While health chiefs said the rise was partly down to one foodborne outbreak, they also warned cases have gradually been increasing since 2022 and urged people to take steps to prevent food poisoning.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there were 2,544 cases of infection with shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec) in 2024, a 26% rise on 2023.

E.coli is a diverse group of bacteria and is normally harmless, living in the intestines of humans and animals.

However, some strains, such as Stec, produce toxins that can make people very ill, leading to diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever.

Stec is often transmitted by eating contaminated food but can also be spread by close contact with an infected person, as well as direct contact with an infected animal or where it lives.

Symptoms can last up to two weeks in uncomplicated cases, although some patients, mainly children, may develop haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), which is a serious life-threatening condition resulting in kidney failure.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

Publication of the data follows a Stec outbreak last summer which was linked to contaminated salad leaves.

It led to 293 cases, with 126 people needing hospital treatment, 11 developing HUS and two dying.

As a result, a number of food manufacturers recalled sandwiches, wraps and salads sold by major retailers.

Dr Gauri Godbole, deputy director of gastrointestinal infections, food safety and one health at UKHSA, said: “While this rise is partly due to one foodborne outbreak, we have been seeing Stec cases gradually increase since 2022 and therefore it’s important for people to take steps to prevent infection.

“If you have any Stec symptoms, like mild to bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and dehydration, wash your hands with soap and warm water and use bleach-based products to clean surfaces.

“Don’t prepare food for others if you have symptoms, or for 48 hours after symptoms stop.”

According to the UKHSA data, the highest incidence of Stec last year was among children aged one to four, with 357 cases of infection.

Health chiefs said that could be down to a lower immunity or poorer hygiene among children, as well as exposure to risk factors such as contact with farm animals.

Dr Godbole added: “It is important for parents to make sure that young children wash their hands with soap and hot water and dry them thoroughly before eating where possible, especially after playing outdoors and visiting pet farms.

“If you are travelling abroad, it’s important to remember routine hygiene practises to reduce your chances of becoming unwell.

“Rarely, Stec can progress to cause kidney failure and life-threatening illness, particularly in young children and elderly.

“Please consult your GP or healthcare professional if you have blood in your stools or severe dehydration and continue to hydrate yourself.”

Natasha Smith, director of food policy at the Food Standards Agency, urged people to take steps to avoid infection.

“When preparing food at home, people can reduce their risk of food poisoning by following good hygiene practices and by following advice on the 4Cs of food hygiene: chilling, cleaning, cooking, and avoiding cross-contamination,” she said.