Man sentenced to life in prison for rape and murder of Danielle McLaughlin

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in India for the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in 2017, her family’s solicitor confirmed.

Local man Vikat Bhagat, 31, was found guilty at the District and Sessions Court in south Goa on Friday.

Ms McLaughlin, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.

The 28-year-old had been celebrating Holi – a Hindu spring festival – at a nearby village.

The last eight years have been tough, I feel like I can finally start grieving now for Danielle Danielle's mother, Andrea Brannigan

Ms McLaughlin’s body was found the next day by a farmer in a field in a remote location.

A post-mortem examination showed the former Liverpool John Moores University student suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, causing her death.

Ms McLaughlin’s family travelled to India for the verdict on Friday and expressed relief after the conclusion of what they said was an “eight-year murder trial”.

Her family thanked their legal team and their supporters in helping them achieve justice.

Her mother, Andrea Brannigan, told RTE that the conclusion of the case in court allowed her to “finally start grieving for Danielle”.

“The last eight years have been tough. We’re constantly bombarding MPs, TDs, embassies, looking for answers.

“I’ve constantly been trying to fight to get justice for Danielle, because Danielle deserved justice so she could finally rest in peace and us as her family and friends can finally grieve for Danielle.

“So the last eight years have been tough. I feel like I can finally start grieving now for Danielle and I’m hoping that the rest of her family, her sisters and her friends, can now also start grieving.”

Family solicitor Desmond Doherty said Ms Brannigan was “extremely tired” but “glad it was over”.

He said it had been an eight-year process involving at least 250 court appearances.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said: “I think that they are satisfied that the process is finally over from their point of view because it has been a very, very long process.”

However, he added: “The personal tragedy of what has happened, no doubt, will never leave the family.

“What does help is that the legal process – difficult as it was – became satisfactory in the end.”

He said Ms Brannigan was allowed legal representation in court during the entirety of the trial to assist the prosecution, adding that to get to India for the sentencing was a “great achievement on her part.”

Mr Doherty said there was a possibility that Bhagat could appeal against the court’s decision.

“That may make the thing drag on again for a longer period of time but those matters are out of the control of Danielle’s mum at this point in time so I think what she’ll want to do is get home, reflect on everything that has happened, and get a good long rest.”