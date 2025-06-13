Couple killed in Air India crash had already lost pilot son in earlier tragedy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple who died in the Air India plane crash had already lost their only son in a previous aviation tragedy, a London temple leader has said.

Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, who leads the Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow, north-west London, said the couple had been returning from a religious celebration in India when the flight went down.

Their son, a pilot, had died in a crash in France several years earlier.

“This couple had gone to India for a religious celebration – they were coming back and now this has happened,” Mr Guruji, 53, said.

“After what has happened to their son as well – it’s just terrible to think about.”

The spiritual leader said he personally knew 20 people who were killed in the crash, all members of the Hindu community who had worshipped at his temple over the years.

The father-of-three had last spoken to some of the victims as recently as two weeks ago.

Most were aged over 40 and had been travelling either to visit elderly relatives in India or to take part in religious events.

Others had adult children studying at university in the UK and were returning from extended visits.

“This is the most shocking news we have ever experienced in the temple’s 25-year history,” Mr Guruji said.

He said the community was united in grief and urged the airline to explain how such a tragedy could have happened.

“We want answers from the airline,” he said.

“They were travelling by plane, they weren’t travelling by car.”

Discussing the pain felt among the Hindu community in Harrow, he said: “It can’t be described.

“The only feeling left is sadness – we can’t do any more.

“When we ask people how they are, everyone knows they are sad – there is nothing more to say.

“This kind of death is different.”

The temple’s focus now, he said, was offering moral support and regular prayers.

An interfaith service is due to be held on Saturday afternoon, with Hindu, Muslim and Christian leaders taking part in candlelit prayers for the victims.

Mr Guruji said the Gatwick-to-Ahmedabad route was popular in the community.

“This is the time of year people usually come from India to the UK because of the rainy season there,” he said.

He added that the crash had left the wider community in a state of shock, describing it as a “pause” while people wait to understand what happened.

Mr Guruji also confirmed he knew the family of the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, and planned to travel to his hometown of Leicester on Sunday to offer support.