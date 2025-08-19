MP says taxi use recommended by Parliament as expenses watchdog launches inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A disabled Labour MP facing an inquiry by the Commons expenses watchdog has defended her use of taxis, saying it had been recommended by Parliament’s own health service.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) announced on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into whether Jarrow and Gateshead East MP Kate Osborne had breached spending rules.

It said the investigation related to spending on travel and subsistence costs, and “miscellaneous costs and financial assistance”, while Ms Osborne herself said it was focused on her use of taxis following an operation on her spine in February.

She said: “Whilst this operation was a success it has not helped my disability, it has highlighted other issues and I am afraid has left me still in a lot of pain which the consultant has said will be for the rest of my life.”

The MP added that she had met Ipsa’s compliance officer Matt Walker last week.

She said: “The discussion centred around the additional taxi use that had been recommended for me and approved following the medical reports and the independent assessment from the Parliamentary Health and Wellbeing Service as part of the reasonable adjustments for my disability.”

It is understood that the wellbeing service had recommended adjustments to how Ms Osborne worked in 2023, including taking taxis while commuting or carrying luggage.

Following her operation, it suggested she required even more support.

Ms Osborne insisted she would “fully comply” with Ipsa’s investigation and was “confident” it would show she had “acted within rules and followed the advice I was given”.

She added: “I want to thank the compliance officer for the time he spent discussing the issue.

“I want my constituents to know that my priority is, has been and always will be to fight for you, and do my best to represent you in Parliament and in the constituency.”

In its announcement of the investigation, Ipsa said: “No further information will be published until the investigation has concluded.”

Ms Osborne, 59, has been an MP since 2019 and was re-elected last year with a majority of 8,964.

She is the second Labour MP to be investigated by Ipsa this year, after the watchdog opened an inquiry into spending by Tahir Ali in May.

Mr Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, faces an investigation into spending on “office costs, travel and accommodation”.