A refugee who escaped political persecution in Africa to safety in the UK fears he could be sent back to his home country under Labour’s new migrant crackdown.

Shams Moussa has described controversial plans to reform the asylum system, which could see refugees returned to their home nation if they are later deemed safe, as “deeply worrying”.

The 48-year-old, who met King Charles at a humanitarian reception at Buckingham Palace two years ago, has also accused Labour politicians of “scapegoating migrants” while failing to take responsibility for asylum claims.

On Monday, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled her proposed overhaul of the asylum system, claiming that the UK’s generosity had made it an attractive destination for those seeking sanctuary compared to other European nations.

Describing the current system as “out of control”, she said she planned to reduce the number of people arriving illegally in Britain and ramp up removals of people with no right to be in the UK.

The proposals, which have faced backlash from some Labour figures, include cutting the time refugees are initially granted to stay in the UK, from five years to 30 months, which could only be renewed if it is not safe for them to return to their home country.

Refugees would also have to spend 20 years in the UK before being allowed to apply for settled status, up from five years.

open image in gallery Shams Moussa with his invitation to meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace in 2023. He said Charles sympathised with his situation, leaving his home country in Africa ( Shams Moussa )

Mr Moussa, who arrived via a flight to the UK eight years ago, said: “This is very unfair. My home is my home, I will always love to be back in my hometown if it feels safe again. That’s where your roots are, your DNA is.

“But at the end of the day, how can you build a life in the UK when someone will tell you, ‘No you have to go home after a few years’? It’s deeply worrying. You are working, contributing to the community, contributing as a taxpayer, setting up a new life and then you suddenly could get uprooted.

“Now they tell you to go back to where you were in the first place when, even if the government has changed, you’re completely an alien to that place because you have to start everything from scratch.”

In Mr Moussa’s West African country, a military coup a few years ago saw the country's presidential guard removed and a new head of state appointed.

A report by the US Department of State found the new government did not always respect freedom of expression, and authorities had arrested civil society activists whom they accused of factual inaccuracies in reporting.

Mr Moussa does not wish to name the country for fear of reprisals against his family, who are still living in the country.

open image in gallery Shams Moussa is calling on the Labour government to create a safe passage for more refugees to come to the UK ( Shams Moussa )

Mr Moussa said: “If I go there... I start speaking up about them [government] or start criticising them. What am I going to do again? Is Britain going to say, ‘Okay, let’s let him come and seek asylum here’? And if that’s not going to happen, how am I going to escape again?”

After arriving in the UK, Mr Moussa immediately claimed asylum and was initially housed in London. He has since moved to the North East, where he said he is settled and working for a charity which supports refugees.

He questioned the proposed measure to make refugees wait 20 years before applying for permanent settled status, a route he wishes to take, after the UK government offered millions of Hong Kongers the opportunity to settle in the country.

He added: “The irony is that the UK has been a welcoming place, but yet they [politicians] have these ideas, these policies that they push, these narratives that can basically make you feel unwelcome and put your life in danger with all that is going on. They are scapegoating migrants, taking the easy option rather than taking responsibility.

His comments come as it emerged that French police were using large nets to stop small boats crossing the English Channel, with the rising number of people arriving on boats often at the centre of the messages to demonstrate the need to reduce illegal migration.

Mr Moussa has called on the government to focus on allowing more immigrants seeking sanctuary to enter the UK along safe passages. He said the issue of housing could be partly solved by turning empty buildings in town and city centres into homes.

He added: “Britain is heading to a place of no return when it comes to both its humanitarian and economic position. Britain’s population is growing, we need younger people to work, pay taxes and support businesses.”

He also encouraged more refugees to apply to vote, believing politicians would then represent their views and positions better.

The Home Office said it would not comment on individual cases.