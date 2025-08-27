Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 15, and man, 54, bailed after arrest following fire at Ilford restaurant

Emergency services were called to Indian Aroma in Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill, at about 9pm on Friday.

Ellie Ng
Wednesday 27 August 2025 09:19 EDT
A forensic investigator at a restaurant in Ilford, east London (Helen William/PA)
A forensic investigator at a restaurant in Ilford, east London (Helen William/PA) (PA Wire)

A 15-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man have been released on bail after they were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a restaurant in Ilford.

Emergency services were called to Indian Aroma in Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill, at about 9pm on Friday.

Five people, three women and two men, were injured in the incident.

Two of them, a man and a woman, were in a life-threatening condition, according to the Metropolitan Police, and it is believed there were two further victims who left the scene before officers arrived.

The arrests were made on Sunday and the force said the pair have subsequently been bailed pending further inquiries.

CCTV footage seen by the PA news agency appears to show a group of people with their faces covered walk into the restaurant before pouring liquid on the floor.

Seconds later, the inside of the restaurant is engulfed in flames.

The footage also appeared to show a man running out of the building with his clothing on fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Met via 101, quoting 7559/22AUG, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

