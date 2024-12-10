House explodes in east London as 60 firefighters tackle blaze
The London Fire Brigade were called to the scene shortly after 4pm
A terraced house in east London dramatically exploded and sparked a major blaze, with 60 firefighters called to the scene.
Shocking footage filmed from a double-decker bus shows the house blowing up in flames on the residential street at around 4.10pm.
The London Fire Brigade said they received 25 calls regarding the incident and mobilised eight fire engines from Ilford, Dagenham, Barking and surrounding fire stations to the scene.
At the height of the blaze the first floor and loft conversion were fully alight.
It has not been reported if there are any injuries, while residents are continuing to be told to avoid the area while the incident is being investigated.
Station Commander Darren McTernan said from the scene: “Firefighters worked hard to bring this fire under control. Crews will remain on scene throughout the evening.
“Ley Street remains closed between Eastern Avenue and Vicarage Road, impacting traffic in the surrounding area, so please continue to avoid the area if you can.
“One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to help fight the fire from above. The Brigade’s drone team were also deployed to the incident, offering the Incident Commander an aerial view of the scene.”
Taking to X, Jas Athwal, MP for Ilford South, wrote: ‘Please be aware there is an ongoing fire in a residential property on Ley Street in Ilford.
‘London Fire Brigade & Redbridge Borough Police are on the scene. People are advised to stay away from the area while the emergency services attend.’
