Luther actor Idris Elba knighted for helping young people avoid violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luther star Idris Elba has been knighted in the New Year Honours.

The 53-year-old actor, who is best known for his role as DCI John Luther in the BBC crime series, has been honoured for his services to young people.

Sir Idris has long campaigned on the issue of youth violence, starting the initiative Don’t Stop Your Future (DSYF), which works with community grassroots organisations in a bid to put an end to knife crime.

He also founded the Elba Hope Foundation with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, an international grant-making charity which aims to invest in projects which focus on “empowerment through education, economic opportunity, and entrepreneurship”.

Sir Idris said: “I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition and resilience has driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation.

“I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence.”

In 2024, he called for an immediate ban on machetes and so-called zombie knives, and met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to launch a new anti-knife crime coalition.

He also spoke to Sir Keir and the King during the BBC documentary Idris Elba: Our Knife Crime Crisis.

The hour-long programme saw him meet young offenders, bereaved families, youth workers and the police to understand why there has been an upward trend in knife crime.

A ban on the sale of zombie-style knives in parts of the UK has been in effect since August 2016, before a more comprehensive ban was introduced in September 2024.

Sir Idris’s foundation joined forces with The Prince’s Trust in 2024 to support young people who want to get into creative careers.

The new project, titled Creative Futures, provides free courses to help build the skills and confidence needed to find a job, train or start a business in the creative industries.

The London-born actor was supported by The Prince’s Trust as a teenager and has continued to work closely with the charity during his career.

The range of free courses, delivered by The Prince’s Trust, support young people who are not in work, education or training, to find out more about careers and jobs in the creative industries, such as music, theatre, or the arts.

Along with his starring role in Luther, Sir Idris has also appeared in US police series The Wire as Stringer Bell, played former South African president Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom (2014), and voiced Knuckles The Echidna in film adaptations of the Sonic The Hedgehog video game series.

Sir Idris has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as Heimdall in six films beginning with Thor (2011), and in the DC Extended Universe playing Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad (2021).

He made his directorial debut with Yardie (2018), and also performs as a DJ under the name DJ Big Driis or Idris, and as an R&B singer.