The King and Idris Elba team up for new Netflix documentary film

The King and British actor Idris Elba have teamed up for a new Netflix film about the charity that “changed” the star’s life.

The film will explore The King’s Trust – a youth charity set up by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary – to highlight how the charity has helped young people around the world, documenting “the power of believing in young people”.

The Luther star, who was a beneficiary of a grant from the trust, will accompany the King as he shares insights into his support for the charity.

Elba said: “The King’s Trust gave me an opportunity that changed my life.

“At a time when I didn’t have the resources to pursue my ambitions, they offered real, practical support — including financial help — that helped me take those first steps to advance my career.

“Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open. This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important.”

Formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, the charity was set up by Charles to help disadvantaged young people overcome challenging circumstances, get into employment or launch their own businesses.

It has since become one of the UK’s leading youth organisations and has helped more than 1.3 million young people to date with celebrity ambassadors including former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate and presenters Ant and Dec.

Jonathan Townsend, UK chief executive of The King’s Trust, said: “At its heart, this is a documentary about the power of believing in young people. It’s about an idea, driven by a young Prince who was determined to make a positive difference, that when young people are supported to succeed, we all succeed.

“Almost 50 years on, the momentum behind this idea has seen more than 1.3 million young people supported in over 20 countries around the world, including more than a million in the UK alone, through the work of The King’s Trust.

“Nobody understands the impact of this work better than those who have experienced the support we offer first hand. As a long-term supporter and former beneficiary of The Trust himself, Idris will undoubtedly bring a unique perspective to this groundbreaking documentary as he peels back the layers of our story and shows how our life-changing work is as relevant today as it has ever been.”

The film will be directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Ashley Francis-Roy, with young people supported by the Trust helping the production team to build experience in film and television.

The documentary is produced by 22 Summers, the production company co-founded by Elba, and due to be released in autumn 2026.