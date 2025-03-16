Parts of UK set to be hotter than Ibiza and Corfu next week for start of spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Ibiza and Corfu on Thursday for the first official day of spring.

Thursday marks the spring equinox and temperatures could reach 19C in the south of England.

This is eight degrees warmer than the average for this time of year, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.

Ms Mitchell told the PA news agency: “We’re expecting quite a lot of dry weather, increasing amounts of sunshine as we head through the next few days.

“By Wednesday, we’re looking at highs of about 17C in the south. And then on Thursday, we could get as high as 19C.”

This is estimated to be hotter than Ibiza, which is forecast to have highs of 17C on Thursday, and Corfu with forecasted highs of 16C.

But while next week is promising warmer temperatures, the start of the week will still feel chilly with some overnight frost, the forecaster said.

“So the temperatures we have got currently are around average, which is about 10C. But we’ve also got quite a chilly wind at the moment, so it’s making it feel even colder.

“But by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be about eight degrees above average in some places.

“The spring equinox will coincide with some nice warm weather, definitely feeling spring-like.”

This is due to a large area of high pressure, which tends to bring dry and sunny weather.

The warmest air will be across southern parts of the UK, Ms Mitchell said.

“Parts of the South East, across the Midlands will be the warmest spots on Wednesday and then on Thursday that warmth travels a bit further north so it’s going to feel pretty warm across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and the whole of England and Wales.

“There’s really just northern Scotland that will keep hold of the colder weather though the middle of the week.”