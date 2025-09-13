Tariq Ashkanani announced as winner of 2025 McIlvanney Prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Solicitor Tariq Ashkanani has been named as the winner of the top prize at the Bloody Scotland crime writing festival – three years after winning the award for debut authors.

Mr Ashkanani won this year’s McIlvanney Prize with his novel, The Midnight King.

The award was presented to him on stage in Stirling on Friday on the opening night of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival by the winner of the 2024 McIlvanney Prize, Chris Brookmyre.

The accolade recognises excellence in Scottish crime writing and is named in memory of the late William McIlvanney, often described as the godfather of tartan noir.

The judges, who included broadcaster, Nicola Meighan; journalist and writer Arusa Quereshi; and crime reviewer Gordon McGhie; described The Midnight King as: “A dark and utterly unsettling read with victims and crimes that stay with you long after you turn the last page.

“Tariq Ashkanani manages to create an atmosphere of dread while uniquely exploring the theme of nature vs nurture through the Cole family.

“When we speak about thrillers being page turners (this) should be used an example of how it should be done.”

The award comes three years after Tariq Ashkanani won the 2022 Bloody Scotland Debut Prize with his book, Welcome to Cooper.

Published by Viper, an imprint of Profile Books, The Midnight King is a thriller about the son of a serial killer returning home for his father’s funeral.

His father, a celebrated author, has left behind a manuscript which forms a fictionalised confession and a box filled with mementos from each of the children he has killed, including one from a girl who went missing days before his father died.

The others shortlisted for this year’s McIlvanney prize were this year’s festival guest programmer Sir Ian Rankin (with Midnight and Blue), Callum McSorley (Paperboy), Denise Mina (The Good Liar) and William McIlvanney’s son, Liam McIlvanney, for his book The Good Father.

Commenting when the shortlist was announced, Mr Ashkanani said: “My first experience with Bloody Scotland was in 2021, when I got to be the warm-up act for Ian Rankin as part of the festival’s Crime In The Spotlight.

“It’s a little surreal that just four years later I’m now a finalist alongside him for the McIlvanney award.”

Mr Ashkanani, who is a solicitor from Edinburgh, will be on the Dangerous Minds panel at the festival at 4pm on Saturday September 13.

The winner of the 2025 Bloody Scotland Debut Prize was announced as David Goodman with A Reluctant Spy, published by Headline.

The 2025 prize was judged by crime writer and Bloody Scotland founder, Alex Gray; broadcaster Bryan Burnett; and Kenny Tweeddale from The Glencairn Glass which sponsors both awards.

Commenting on Mr Goodman’s novel, they said: “Everything about this feels authentic. In fact, the only thing that’s not believable is that this could be a debut novel.

“A global story with a Scottish spirit running all the way through it. An arresting premise, layers of tension and a protagonist you find yourself rooting for.

“It’s a curtain raiser for an excellent series.”

Mr Goodman will be appearing at Bloody Scotland on the Spies West, Eyes East Panel at 1pm on Saturday.

The festival runs until Sunday in Stirling.