Rebus may return in future, Sir Ian Rankin says

Crime writer Sir Ian Rankin has said he hopes his famous detective John Rebus will return in the future, though he will not be in his next book.

Rebus featured in Midnight and Blue which was published in 2024 but Sir Ian said he does not know what the future holds for the character.

He also revealed that his next book will be set in London and will not feature the Edinburgh detective.

Sir Ian told the PA news agency: “There isn’t a Rebus novel this year. The TV show was last year, so there’s no TV show this year.

“So, I think I’m just putting him to bed for a wee while so he can rest and relax, and hopefully he’ll come back in the future, rejuvenated.”

He added: “We left him in prison in the last book. So what happens after that? I have no idea. Maybe he knows, but I don’t know.”

The writer, who was speaking in Stirling at the launch of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival, is working on a new book which will be published in October next year.

He said: “It’s set in London and there’s no Rebus. It’s still crime. It’s set in London just for a change.”