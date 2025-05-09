Head of ONS quits job over ‘health issues’ amid criticism from politicians

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Ian Diamond, Britain’s most senior statistician, has resigned from his post as head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), citing "ongoing health issues."

His departure comes amidst criticism surrounding recent inaccuracies in economic data released by the ONS.

Sir Ian’s five-year tenure as head of the ONS included overseeing the crucial collection and dissemination of data during the Covid-19 pandemic. His resignation takes immediate effect.

He said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the ONS over the past five-and-a-half years and I have been immensely proud of the prominent role that independent statistics and data have played in informing the critical decisions of the day.

“Unfortunately I have made the decision that, due to ongoing health issues, I am unable to give the commitment to the role of national statistician that I would like to and feel that it is the right time for somebody else to pick up the baton.”

It comes amid criticism from politicians and Bank of England officials over potential inaccuracies in some of the ONS’s economic data, particularly its labour market survey data.

The organisation has previously said it is overhauling its regular jobs survey due to concerns over the reliability of data.

The ONS’s labour force survey is the UK’s official measure of how many people are in work, but response rates have plummeted and the public body has been forced to rework the survey as a result.

It has indicated it will switch to a new model by 2027, despite officials in Government and the Bank of England using the data in decision-making.

In February, Sir Ian also said he had been forced to make £34 million in efficiencies in recent years, while facing “a number of inflationary pressures”.

The UK Statistics Authority said Emma Rourke, deputy national statistician for health, population and methods, will take his place until “longer term arrangements” are agreed.