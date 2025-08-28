Police reinvestigate man’s death in suspected hit-and-run in 2012

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have announced they are reinvestigating the death of a man in a suspected hit-and-run crash 13 years ago.

Ian Brown’s body was found by a taxi driver on the B734 Girvan to Dailly Road in South Ayrshire at around 3am on Saturday July 28, 2012.

The 48-year-old had been out with colleagues in Girvan and left them to walk home at 12.20am. The last sighting of him was just after 1am that day.

Officers have carried out extensive inquiries over the years but the vehicle which is believed to have struck Mr Brown has never been traced and no-one has been arrested.

Police received an anonymous letter in 2013 they say contained “useful information” and are now appealing to whoever wrote it to contact them.

Detective Superintendent Craig Riddell said: “Officers are determined to find out what happened to Ian Brown and provide answers for his family.

“I believe there are those in the community who may have vital information which can assist our new investigation.

“I would urge anyone who has information, even if they do not believe it to be significant, to get in touch with the inquiry team as a matter of urgency.

“In 2013 we received an anonymous letter which provided officers with useful information and I would appeal to the person who wrote that letter to contact me.

“Police Scotland can be contacted on 101, or information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Officers said Mr Brown’s movements between 1am and 3am on July 28, 2012 remain unaccounted for.

His death was investigated as a hit-and-run at the time and since then, officers have pursued several lines of inquiry.

Following a review, the circumstances surrounding his death are now being reinvestigated by a team comprising of road policing, local division and major incident team officers.