‘Always a beautiful soul’ – star pays tribute to Stone Roses’ Mani

Stone Roses singer Ian Brown paid tribute to bandmate Gary “Mani” Mounfield as “always a beautiful soul and spirit” as hundreds gathered for the bass player’s funeral.

Brown spoke at the service at Manchester Cathedral on Monday along with Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie before both men helped carry Mounfield’s coffin from the church as fans packed the street outside.

Brown and Gillespie were joined carrying the coffin by the other two members of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up – John Squire and Alan “Reni” Wren – as well as Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and Primal Scream guitarist Andrew Innes.

Among the other mourners who packed the cathedral were music legend Paul Weller; footballers Sir David Beckham and Gary Neville; Bez from the Happy Mondays; and former New Order bassist Peter Hook.

Brown told the service: “One thing we can all agree on is Mani was one of the greatest lads we ever met, one of the greatest men we ever knew. Lucky us.”

The singer said: “Mani was like a brother to me. A dream as a friend. A true musical comrade.”

Brown told the mourners: “We all know Gaz lived his life laughing.

“And laughing was his number one pursuit – always looking for the next laugh, a non-stop laugh machine.”

He said: “Mani’s been in my corner whatever the situation, for 45 years – non-stop, unconditionally. Always a beautiful soul and spirit.”

Brown told the congregation how his friend had loved the same things all his life: “His family, his pals, fishing, football, (Manchester) United, music, Lambrettas, dancing, clobber, town, and all the usual gentlemanly pursuits.”He said: “He lived a full, a fulfilled and a blessed life, going round and round the world lifting people up with his bass guitar skills.”

Brown said there had been a “tsunami of love” for Mounfield since his death last month, adding: “He loved everyone and everyone loves him”, and that “he was the life and soul of wherever he was, making every room he was in brighter”.

He told mourners: “Mani wouldn’t want us to be broken-hearted. But we all are.

“And we’ll never fill the Mani-sized hole that we’re left with.

“It’s such a big loss, it’s hard to find words. Thanks to God we shared our lives with Mani.”

And there were cheers in church when Brown said Mounfield loved Manchester more than anyone, and “few have done so much for this city”, and also called for a 50ft, solid gold statue to be erected of the bassist.

Gillespie told the mourners how much he cherished Mounfield’s time in Primal Scream after he joined in 1996.

He told the cathedral: “He was a funky little mother, with a rock-and-roll heart.

“He stalked the stage with the stealth of a panther, with the grace of a dancer.

“How fortunate we were to have him in our band and in our lives.”

Gillespie said: “Mani’s not dead, he’s just gone.

“He will always live forever in my soul and in my mind.

“I carry his spirit in me – the things he said, the thing he did.

“I will remember them forever, mostly with a smile on my face and a chuckle.”

The singer also paid tribute to Mounfield’s wife Imelda – with whom he had two children – who died two years ago.

He said she was his “rock”, telling the congregation they were an “amazing couple”.

Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up before joining Primal Scream after the Roses split.

His coffin was decorated with the classic artwork from the The Stone Roses’ first album and was surrounded by flowers in the hearse spelling out “Mani”, “R Kid” and “Dad”.

The cortege arrived at the cathedral, led by an honour guard of scooter riders, to The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored and left to another – Made Of Stone.

Mounfield recorded five albums with Primal Scream and then went on a reunion tour with The Stone Roses starting in 2012.

He played a number of UK gigs in 2016 and 2017, including concerts at Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park, which would end up being the classic line-up’s last concert.

He also had a guest role in the 2002 movie 24 Hour Party People and was in a supergroup called Freebass, with bass players Andy Rourke of The Smiths and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order.

The bass player was due to embark on a speaking tour in September 2026, called The Stone Roses, Primal Scream, And Me, which was due to see him reflect on his life in rock and roll.

One woman was arrested outside the cathedral before the service began on suspicion of assault, apparently after being refused entry to the church.