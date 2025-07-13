Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two teenage boys, 16 and 17, die after car crashes into tree

Officers were called to reports of the collision involving a grey Hyundai i20 on Corhampton Lane, Corhampton shortly after 2.45am on Sunday.

Harry Stedman
Sunday 13 July 2025 11:23 EDT
Police said the families of both victims have been informed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two boys aged 16 and 17 have died after a car crashed into a tree.

Officers were called to reports of the collision involving a grey Hyundai i20 on Corhampton Lane, Corhampton, shortly after 2.45am on Sunday, Hampshire Police said.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the two youths died at the scene.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant dashcam footage should contact the force online or via 101, quoting reference 44250311184.

