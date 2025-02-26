More than 30 photojournalists shortlisted for photographer of the year awards
More than 30 photojournalists have been shortlisted as finalists hoping to be crowned photographer of the year by the UK Picture Editors’ Guild (UKPEG).
A panel of judges considered more than 2,000 photographs to decide which of the images stood out across specific categories, with the photographer who collects the most points set to claim the press photographer of the year title, the UKPEG said.
Selected pictures include ones of former prime minister Rishi Sunak announcing a general election in the rain outside 10 Downing Street, ex-BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards surrounded by cameras outside court, and a portrait of former professional rugby league player Rob Burrow in a specialist wheelchair weeks before his death.
The 11 categories for photographer of the year span a range of topics from sport to arts and entertainment to the royal family, with three photographers shortlisted per category.
Judge Jane Sherwood said: “Once again, the standard of photography represented in this year’s guild awards was extremely high.
“It is good to see some great talent coming up through the ranks represented in the student and young photographer categories.
“Never has the importance of a free press been more important in the world, a free press that tells the truth, is independent and fearless.”
The authenticity of the photographs is tested and guaranteed at each stage of the process, according to the UKPEG.
The awards night will be held on April 1 at Church House in Westminster, central London.