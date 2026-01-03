Search resumes for missing person after fatal incident off East Yorkshire coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Searches for a third person were resuming on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast.

Humberside Police said they were called to Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday.

A 67-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene, the force said, while a second person’s body was recovered on Friday evening.

Searches will resume at first light on Saturday for one more person who entered the water on Friday afternoon, and HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue remain in the area.

A statement from HM Coastguard said searches were stood down at 12.30am on Saturday.

“Efforts will resume at first light, when coastguard rescue teams along with partner agencies will be sent to conduct additional searches of the area,” a coastguard statement said.

Police said circumstances surrounding both deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

“We continue to ask that people avoid the area to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely,” the force added.

A rescue helicopter, coastguard rescue teams from Withernsea, Hornsea and Hull, an RNLI inshore lifeboat from Withernsea and an all-weather lifeboat from Bridlington, and Hornsea Inshore Rescue were also among those who attended the scene, the coastguard said.

On Friday, local charity Hornsea Inshore Rescue said on Facebook that it had been called out to Withernsea, but had been “unable to launch the lifeboat due to horrendous conditions and three-metre waves”.

A later post from the team said it had “launched on service”.