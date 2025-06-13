Retired police officer who was key in naloxone rollout honoured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired Assistant Chief Constable who was instrumental in rolling out an overdose antidote to frontline officers has said he is “delighted and humbled” to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Retired Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie has been awarded the King’s Police Medal, while the force’s chief officer of Human Resources Nicky Page becomes an MBE.

Gary Ritchie joined what was then Strathclyde Police in 1991 and retired in April 2025 after more than three decades of police service.

He was appointed as an Assistant Chief Constable in 2019 and was instrumental in the rollout of naloxone, which is used to reverse the effect of opioids, to all frontline police officers in 2020.

He also played a key role during the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in 2021 and during the Covid-19 pandemic, acting as Gold Commander during both.

Mr Ritchie said: “I am both delighted and humbled that I have been awarded the King’s Police Medal.

“Any personal achievements which have led to me receiving this award have only been made possible by the many people inside and outside the service who have contributed to the successful initiatives, projects and operations that we have undertaken over the years.

“The award is much more a recognition of their contributions and, at times, wise counsel and advice.

“I will be forever grateful and proud of what we achieved together.”

Nicky Page becomes an MBE for services to policing, equality and health.

She joined Strathclyde Police in 2010 and has provided strategic human resources leadership for more than 22,000 people in Police Scotland.

This included playing a key role during the transition period that brought together eight legacy forces to form Police Scotland in 2013.

She led the Staff Pay, Reward and Modernisation Project, aligning pay and conditions across the organisation, which the force said contributed to a reduction in the gender pay gap.

Since 2017, she has also volunteered as a Community First Responder with the Scottish Ambulance Service, contributing more than 1000 hours of service while balancing the demands of her role and family life.

She said: “I am both grateful and surprised to receive this honour.

“I’m deeply appreciative of the support I have received from my colleagues in policing, the Ambulance Service and fellow responders within the Bathgate Group.

“This honour reflects the shared commitment and teamwork that have made my contribution possible.”

Chief Constable Jo Farrell praised the pair.

She said: “I want to warmly congratulate Gary and Nicky on this well deserved recognition of their outstanding careers in public service, leadership and collaboration across sectors.

“Police officers, staff and volunteers work hard to deliver for our communities and these awards are an opportunity to thank them and celebrate their huge contributions to society.”