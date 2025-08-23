Human remains found on property by builders believed to be children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Human remains found by builders while working on a property may belong to children, police say.

Fylde Police were contacted at 12.37pm on August 15 after builders who had been carrying out work in Cleveland Road, Lytham, Lancashire, had found what they thought to be bones.

The remains have since been confirmed to be human, and inquiries have led police to understand that “they may be that of children and that this is an isolated historical burial”.

DI Andrew Crook of West CID said it was “an incredibly sad discovery”.

“We are continuing our inquiries to establish the identity of the remains, including their age and how they died.

open image in gallery The remains have now been removed from the property ( PA )

“Whilst we are keeping an open mind, I want to make it clear that we are not treating this as suspicious. We believe at this stage that the burial is a historic one.

“We would like to thank the homeowners and contractors for their patience whilst our inquiries were ongoing at the property.”

The remains have now been removed from the property, and inquiries will continue to attempt to identify who they are, police said.

Police have asked for anyone with information that could assist in identifying them to get in touch on 101 quoting log 0616 of August 15.