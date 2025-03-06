Train drivers launch series of strikes in row over sacked colleague

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train drivers will launch a series of strikes from Friday in a dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of Aslef at Hull Trains will walk out for 48 hours, and again on the same days until the end of April.

The union said the strikes will cause “serious disruption” to services on the East Coast main line, but Hull Trains said there will be only minor timetable alterations.

Aslef, which has 100% membership at Hull Trains, said last-ditch peace talks had failed to resolve the dispute, arguing that the driver had been sacked for raising a safety concern.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “The company’s failure to act responsibly has impacts not just for rail workers and passengers at Hull Trains but for staff and passengers right across the wider rail industry.

“This is a moral issue because we have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe. Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished or lose their livelihood.”

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s full-time organiser in the north-east of England, added: “In a forward-thinking industry we believe that individuals should be able to speak freely about their concerns without fear or favour, be it about fatigue or mental health issues or anything else that affects their working lives.

“Hull Trains are saying that the situation is unique and difficult, and that they have decided that the individual can no longer drive trains based on a comment made during a safety brief and a collective view of being unsafe with little evidence other than a remark made. Our member has been driving trains for 20-plus years.”

The company said that on Fridays and Saturdays from March 7 there will be minor timetable alterations, adding: “A near full timetable will operate with only some early morning and late evening services affected.”

A spokesperson for Hull Trains said: “A near full timetable will continue to operate.

“There will be some temporary alterations affecting some early morning and late evening services each Friday and Saturday between March 7 and April 26.

“All other services are planned to operate as normal.

“We remain committed to open dialogue in order to resolve this situation.

“Any service changes will be communicated to our customers in advance, but this is not expected to cause significant disruption to most journeys.

“As always, we recommend that customers check the Hull Trains website and social media channels for the latest information.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our number one priority.”