Hugo Boss demands Liverpool pet shop changes name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pet shop owner received a legal letter from fashion giant Hugo Boss due to the name of his company.

Ben McDonald, from Bootle in Merseyside, said his “whole world collapsed” when he received a letter from the global clothing brand over his shop Boss Pets.

The business owner, who set up the online pet health supplies store in February, said the letter sent this month demanded he change the name – even though the word ‘boss’ is widely used in the area to describe something as really good.

Mr McDonald claimed he was told by Hugo Boss to take down his website within 10 days after concerns the companies could be seen as linked were raised.

Describing himself as “just a lad from Bootle”, he told the BBC he spent “every spare penny” on his pet-related products website.

The fashion house has previously allegedly targeted small companies and charities who use the word ‘boss’ in their names.

A Hugo Boss spokesperson told the broadcaster: “We are aware that the English word 'boss' is one that is commonly used.”

They continued: “Nevertheless, it's our responsibility to monitor and protect our brand rights globally and address unclear cases where needed.”

They added: “When we became aware of the registration, we have approached the business owner as the intended registration represents an overlap with our trademarks.

“As an international fashion company, we need to – like any other corporation – take measures to protect our existing trademark rights. These measures apply to both of our brands, BOSS and HUGO.”

They explained that the firm “only approaches third parties where an overlap with our existing trademark rights occurs, and as a matter of principle we always seek for a dialogue in favour of an amicable solution for both sides”.

Comedian Joe Lycett legally changed his name to Hugo Boss in 2020 after calling out the luxury company for allegedly costing small businesses, including Swansea brewery company Boss Brewing, “thousands in legal fees and rebranding”.

Mr McDonald's own lawyers have argued that his business is operating in a different sector, namely pet health supplies, and that the term is commonly used – therefore, they say there is no chance of confusion between the two firms.

Francis McEntegart said his client does not have a case to answer and accused the designer brand of bullying Mr McDonald.

He said: “My client is a small local business that is just starting out selling pet wellness products, it's not going to interfere with the profits of Hugo Boss in any way.”

The Independent has approached Hugo Boss for further comment.