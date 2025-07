Duke and Duchess of Westminster ‘thrilled’ as they welcome their first child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have announced the birth of their first child. Billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor and his wife Olivia, who married last year, have welcomed a baby girl named Cosima Florence Grosvenor, born in London on Sunday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

“Both the duchess and Cosima are doing well.

“The duke and duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family.”

The duke, one of the UK’s biggest landowners, is a close friend of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, and godfather to Prince George and also reportedly to Prince Archie.

open image in gallery Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson have announced the birth of their first baby (PA) ( PA Wire )

William acted as an usher at his wedding in Chester Cathedral in June last year but Harry mutually agreed with the groom he would not attend amid his long-running rift with his brother.

Hugh, once considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors, became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25, following the death of his father from a heart attack in 2016.

His property company, Grosvenor Group, owns hundreds of acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s One shopping centre.

In 2020, the duke donated £12.5 million to the UK’s Covid-19 relief effort including funds for NHS Charities Together and for medical research and development.