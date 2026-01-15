Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An artist who claimed her ex-husband signed over their £1.5m home to her via WhatsApp after they split has lost a High Court "test case" fight to keep it.

London based painter Hsiao Mei-Lin, 54, married Icelandic financier Audun Mar Gudmundsson, 54, in 2009, but they had a troubled marriage and separated in 2016.

During their time together, they lived in a £1.5m house in affluent Tufnell Park, north London, which became the centre of a High Court fight, with Ms Lin desperate to remain in her home.

Although she was awarded the house in their divorce, unbeknownst to her Mr Gudmundsson had one week earlier been made bankrupt, eliminating her chance of receiving his half share.

She went on to fight an important legal test case at the High Court over when statements made in WhatsApp messages become legally binding.

Ms Lin insisted that messages her ex sent her before his bankruptcy legitimately handed sole ownership to her and that because they appeared on her phone under his name and from his device, they amounted to a “written and signed” document.

open image in gallery Hsiao Mei-Lin outside court ( Champion News )

But giving judgment on appeals in the case today, Mr Justice Cawson has now thrown out her arguments and ordered her to get out of the house by the end of July next year.

Finding that the messages did not count as being signed because her ex-husband's name appeared at the top of them, he said: "I consider that the header within a WhatsApp 'chat' identifying the sender is analogous to the email address that is added by the relevant service provider to the top of an email.

"It is not, as I see it, part of the actual message itself, but merely provides a mechanism designed by the relevant service provider to allow the sender of the email or WhatsApp message to be identified.

"It is, I consider, therefore, properly to be regarded as incidental to the message itself, rather than as forming part thereof."

But he also found that, whether considered "signed" or not, Mr Gudmundsson's messages had not been intended to immediately hand over his interest in the property.

open image in gallery Icelandic financier Audun Mar Gudmundsson ( Supplied by Champion News )

The evidence fell "well short" of proving that he had wanted to immediately relinquish his share and was more likely to have been part of negotiations towards an eventual divorce settlement in the future.

London's High Court heard the couple met around 2006 and married in 2009, settling into their new home in Southcote Road, Tufnell Park, north London.

Ms Lin was a Taiwan-born British citizen, who studied at the Royal Academy School of Arts in London, and enjoyed a successful painting career, while her husband ran a mezzanine finance company.

However, despite having two children, the marriage was troubled, with Mr Gudmundsson becoming "addicted to methamphetamine and cocaine," said Ms Lin's barrister, Tom Robinson KC.

The couple separated in 2016 and Ms Lin began divorce proceedings the following year.

The divorce was finalised in March 2020, when a judge ordered that Mr Gudmundsson hand over his 50 per cent stake in the family home to Ms Lin.

open image in gallery The £1.5m house in affluent Tufnell Park, north London ( Champion News )

But unbeknownst to her, he had only a week earlier been made bankrupt on a petition from a former friend, allegedly owing him and others more than £2.5m.

It meant Ms Lin was unable to take sole ownership of the house and, after a hearing at the High Court in 2024, a judge declared her only 50 per cent owner, with the other half going into Mr Gudmundsson's bankruptcy.

She was ordered to leave the house and sell it to enable his creditors to get their money, with the judge delaying the order until 2032 when both her children will be adults.

In a two-day appeal hearing last month, the trustees, Maxine Reid-Roberts and Brian Burke, disputed that the WhatsApp messages validly "disposed of" Mr Gudmundsson's interest in the house.

One of the messages stated: "I suggest that the responsibility for taking care of the kids goes to u 100%, then I can sign over my share of Southcote road to u without any complications as I don't need any accommodation in London."

He continued, “Please let me know that u r happy with this and we can then close the financial part of the divorce this week,” with Ms Lin replying, “with some monthly maintenance then ok.”

Ms Lin's lawyers claimed that, because Mr Gudmundsson's name appeared in the header to the messages when they reached her phone, they should be considered "signed."

But for the trustees, barrister Steven Fennel argued that the messages had not been signed and so were not legally binding and if found to be so, "the result will be that a WhatsApp message in and of itself, without a 'signature' in the text, will in all cases count as signed for the purposes of all statutory requirements for signature.

"If the sender's device is in the recipient's contact list, the app will insert the name from the contact list, which could be anything at all...the fact the identity of the sending account is clear does not mean that messages from that account are 'signed'."

He also argued that the content of the messages did not mean Mr Gudmundsson had wanted to give up his share of the house immediately.

Ruling against Ms Lin today, Mr Justice Cawson said: "WhatsApp messaging is now a well established method of sending encrypted messages linked to the telephone numbers of mobile phones using the WhatsApp 'app' downloadable to mobile phones.

"Communication between two users will create a 'chat' within the app between them.

"The app, when the relevant 'chat' is opened on the recipient’s mobile phone, will show the name of the sender at the top, at least if the sender is in the recipient’s 'contacts'. Otherwise, it may simply show the sender’s mobile telephone number.

"It is Ms Lin’s case that Mr Gudmundsson’s name so appearing in the relevant WhatsApp chat feed on her phone is sufficient to amount to Mr Gudmundsson’s signature.

"It is her case that it does not matter whether or not Mr Gudmundsson put the name there himself, so long as the intention behind the same was to authenticate the fact that the relevant WhatsApps came from him.

"I consider that the header within a WhatsApp 'chat' identifying the sender is analogous to the email address that is added by the relevant service provider to the top of an email, utilising the sender’s email address.

"It is not, as I see it, part of the actual message itself, but merely provides a mechanism designed by the relevant service provider to allow the sender of the email or WhatsApp message to be identified.

"It is, I consider, therefore, properly to be regarded as incidental to the message itself, rather than as forming part thereof.

"Mr Gudmundsson did not, as I see it, cause the heading to appear by sending the relevant messages. Rather the heading was already there in the WhatsApp app as it appeared on Ms Lin’s phone before the relevant messages were added to the chat.

"In these circumstances, I find it difficult to see that there can have been the necessary authenticating intent in relation to the heading and the WhatsApp messages on the basis that the heading was incidental to the messages rather than being an integral part thereof."

open image in gallery The rest case at the High Court was over when statements made in WhatsApp messages become legally binding ( Getty/iStock )

As well as finding that the messages did not satisfy the "signed" requirement in law, the judge also found that the content of the messages themselves did not amount to Mr Gudmundsson immediately giving up his share.

"I have come to the firm view that they do not demonstrate Mr Gudmundsson evincing an intention at any point to unequivocally and immediately relinquish his interest in the Property in favour of Ms Lin," he said.

"The language of the WhatsApp messages does, to my mind, point more towards agreement to Mr Gudmundsson divesting himself of his interest in the property as part of an overall divorce settlement, rather than as pointing to an intention to immediately divest himself thereof.

"I therefore conclude that the evidence falls well short of supporting a finding that Mr Gudmundsson...evinced an intention to divest himself immediately of his beneficial interest in the property."

Allowing the trustees' part of the appeal, the judge cut the amount of time Ms Lin has to get out of the house, telling her to leave by 31 July 2027 when previously she had been given until 2032.