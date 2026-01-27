HS2 starts digging Euston tunnel despite station funding doubts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A huge tunnelling machine, the first of two designated to carve out HS2’s route to Euston, has launched its operation despite lingering uncertainty surrounding the central London station’s development.

Named Madeleine, in tribute to Madeleine Nobbs, the former president of the Women’s Engineering Society, the machine is projected to spend approximately 18 months excavating a 4.5-mile path from Old Oak Common in west London.

Its launch on Tuesday was overseen by Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones and rail minister Lord Hendy.

Old Oak Common is slated to function as the initial London terminus for HS2 services due to the persistent delays affecting the Euston station project.

Major construction work at Euston has been halted since March 2023, attributed to ongoing funding uncertainties.

In October 2023, then prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the project would rely on private investment in an attempt to save £6.5 billion of taxpayers’ money, and it would not be carried out by HS2 Ltd.

In June 2025, the Labour Government said a Euston Delivery Company would be formed to oversee development of the area, and it is exploring the potential use of private finance.

Euston Tunnel will be a twin-bore tunnel reaching depths of up to 50 metres.

Madeleine is 190 metres long, and was manufactured in Germany by Herrenknecht AG and transported to Old Oak Common in pieces.

open image in gallery Euston Tunnel will be a twin-bore tunnel reaching depths of up to 50 metres ( Getty )

A 750-tonne crane lifted the components into an underground box at the eastern end of the station, where it was reassembled.

A second machine will be launched in the coming months.

They will excavate and construct the tunnel as they move, slotting concrete segments into place.

Mr Jones said: “There’s nothing boring about tunnel boring.

“Today’s launch was a brilliant moment for the UK’s railways, building on six major rail tunnel and road milestones completed ahead of schedule last year.

“We’re boosting the links between our big cities across the country to create more opportunities for people to trade, meet and socialise with each other, turning the corner on years of decline.”

Lord Hendy said it was “brilliant to switch on” the machine as it is “an engineering marvel” and “brings HS2’s journey to Euston another step closer to reality”.

He added: “We’re putting HS2 back on track, and taking the railway into central London is crucial to unlocking its full potential to deliver more jobs, more homes and a long-term boost to the whole British economy.”

open image in gallery Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones switched Madeleine on alongside Lord Hendy ( Gareth Fuller/PA )

A revised cost and schedule for HS2 will be published this year following a comprehensive review by chief executive Mark Wild, who began his role in December 2024.

Mr Wild said the launch of Madeleine was “a show of confidence that HS2 will be built into central London”.

He continued: “Over the past 12 months, I have been leading a comprehensive reset across HS2 to get it back on track and I am confident that we’re on the right path to delivering HS2 safely and efficiently.

“The start of tunnelling here today is a part of the strong foundations we can build upon to completing HS2 and deliver better journeys for rail passengers.”

HS2 was originally planned to run between Euston and Birmingham, then on to Manchester and Leeds, but the project was severely curtailed by the Conservatives when in power because of spiralling costs.

The first phase was initially scheduled to open by the end of this year.

This was pushed back to between 2029 and 2033, and it has since been confirmed that even this will not happen.

In 2013, HS2 was estimated to cost £37.5 billion (at 2009 prices) for the entire planned network, including the now-scrapped extensions from Birmingham.

In June 2024, HS2 Ltd assessed the cost for the line between London and Birmingham would be up to £66 billion.