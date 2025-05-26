HS2: Investigation launched into two firms supplying construction workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched into allegations surrounding the practices of some “labour suppliers” for the HS2 rail line between London and Birmingham, a spokesman has said.

HS2 Ltd said tighter controls have been introduced after claims from a whistleblower, which are being taken “seriously”, threw a spotlight on two firms working on the the West Midlands section of the high-speed line.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “The Government and HS2 Ltd take all whistleblower allegations extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance attitude towards fraud, bribery, and corruption.

“We will therefore ensure any claims of wrongdoing in HS2’s supply chain are thoroughly investigated.”

The allegations are that an HS2 sub-contractor has been falsely declaring self-employed workers as PAYE (pay as you earn) salaried staff and charging an inflated rate for them, then submitting “fake” payslips, according to the i newspaper on Monday.

The HS2 spokesman said: “HS2 Ltd treats all whistleblower allegations seriously and we are aware of the claims made in relation to labour suppliers on part of the route.

“An investigation was launched earlier this year into a number of different allegations and our contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV) has implemented additional monitoring and controls.”

It is believed that one company remains suspended from new contracts while an investigation continues.

It is believed that a second company was suspended and investigated.

This suspension was later lifted by BBV, after a period of remediation, but the company remains under enhanced monitoring.

The police and HMRC are not believed to be involved.

About 31,000 people are now employed on the programme across the 140-mile route.

Earlier this month, a giant HS2 boring machine broke through to complete the first section of a 3.5-mile tunnel on the route’s approach into Birmingham.

The tunnel is the first of two bores of the Bromford Tunnel, running from the village of Water Orton in North Warwickshire to the Birmingham suburb of Washwood Heath, and passing under the area’s motorway network and the River Tame.

The tunnel breakthrough, HS2’s first in Birmingham, was described as a significant milestone for the line, which will almost halve journey times between Birmingham and London, while freeing up track space on the West Coast Main Line for local, regional and freight services.

