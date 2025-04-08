Ireland’s deputy premier Harris to meet commerce secretary Lutnick in US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has travelled to Washington DC for a meeting with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, a key critic of the Irish Government’s fiscal policies.

Mr Harris flew to the US on Tuesday night for meetings with “economic and business stakeholders”.

Over the course of Wednesday, he is due to hold several further meetings on Capitol Hill to discuss Ireland’s economic, trade and foreign policy priorities.

He will also meet with Mr Lutnick on trade and investment relations, mentioning the US-Irish economic relationship which sustains 400,000 jobs.

The commerce secretary has been a key figure in US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Mr Lutnick, who has described Ireland as his favourite “tax scam”, told a podcast last month: “They have all of our (intellectual property) for all our great tech companies and great pharma companies.

“They all put it there because it’s low tax. They don’t pay us, they pay them, so that is going to end.”

He has also said on social media that it is “nonsense that Ireland of all places runs a trade surplus at our expense”.

Pharmaceuticals were exempt from the sweeping 20% tariffs imposed on EU exports to the US earlier this month, but could be subject to further measures taken by the Trump administration.

Mr Harris held a late-night call with Mr Lutnick a number of weeks ago, which the Fine Gael leader described as a “useful opportunity to exchange views”.

Speaking about his US visit, the Tanaiste said: “We are here to keep the lines of communications open with US political and business leaders as well as share insights and engage.

“During the visit I will be emphasising our desire to find a negotiated solution between the EU and US on tariffs and that I am fully supportive of Commissioner Sefcovic’s work.

“I will make the point that the European Union is ready right now to negotiate.

“We have a team on standby to travel to DC to begin negotiations between the EU and the US to find a way forward.”

He added: “In a complex and unpredictable global economic environment, direct bilateral engagement with the United States is one of my priorities.

“A particular focus of discussions will be the transatlantic economic and trade relationship between Ireland, the EU and the United States.

“I hope the trip will provide for an opportunity to gain further insight into the administration’s thinking on their next steps.”

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs and trade minister, will also engage with US figures on Ukraine and the Middle East as well as discussions with the British government on legacy issues in Northern Ireland and on ending paramilitarism.

He said: “US support has been so significant over many decades in underpinning peace and reconciliation on this island, and remains essential.”