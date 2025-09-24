Simon Harris to meet US commerce secretary in Washington DC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris is due to meet US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick as part of a diplomatic trip to the States.

Mr Harris, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, travelled to New York to attend the UN High-Level Week.

He is to take part in several meetings in Washington DC on Thursday and officially open a new Irish embassy in the US capital.

Mr Harris said there is “no greater sign of the importance of the Irish-US relationship than the opening of Ireland’s new embassy, next to the White House”.

“Our embassy is a testament not just to the shared history between our two countries, but an expression of our aspiration and ambition for a bright future together.

“It reflects Ireland’s expanding footprint right across the United States, where we now have a network of eight consulates general.

“I look forward to meeting Howard Lutnick, United States secretary of commerce, and discussing how we can protect and deepen our mutually beneficial economic relationship.

“Not only is the US investing in Ireland, but Ireland is investing in the US.

“We are now the fifth largest source of foreign direct investment in America. Across every region of the union, Irish companies have created 200,000 American jobs.

“To that end, I am also delighted today to launch an economic impact report which maps Ireland’s economic footprint across the United States, capturing not only the trade flows between our two countries, but also our research partnerships and tourism figures, and significantly, the remarkable scale of Irish companies who have operations here.

“While I am in DC, I am looking forward to engagement with these Irish businesses whose investment in the United States forms part of our remarkable transatlantic economic ties.”

He said officials would work on a new US strategy to be published in early 2026, coinciding with 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 1776.

Mr Harris said three signatories of that document were born on the island of Ireland.

He last met Mr Lutnick in Washington DC in April on what he said was “a very busy day” for the US administration.

A 90-day pause on higher US tariffs had been announced the previous day, which had threatened a 20% tariff for the EU.

A 15% tariff was later implemented under an EU-US deal, while the previous 10% tariff will apply to goods that are already in transit or have been warehoused for consumption until October 5.

The “all-inclusive” 15% tariff is on most EU goods, including cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals entering the US.

There are “zero for zero” tariffs on a number of products including planes and aircraft parts, some agricultural goods and certain chemicals.