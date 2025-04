EU-US negotiations ‘likely’ – Simon Harris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Negotiation with the US is “likely”, Ireland’s deputy premier has said, after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause in certain sweeping tariffs.

Simon Harris met with US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, a key critic of Irish policies within the Trump administration, in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The engagement came after Mr Trump said he would be delaying tariffs on most nations for 90 days while raising his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.

The US had announced a 20% tariff for the EU, which would have applied to Ireland.

The precise details of the pause were not immediately clear, but the US treasury secretary has said Mr Trump will keep a 10% baseline tariff on most countries.

On Thursday, Mr Harris said he had debriefed EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic on his engagement with Mr Lutnick.

In a statement, he said: “It has been my consistent position and the consistent position of the Irish Government and the European Union that we need to get into substantive, calm, measured dialogue with the United States.

“It has always been our preference that would have happened before tariff announcements. Clearly that was not the position of the United States.

“However, after my discussions yesterday, it is now clear to me that such engagement and negotiation is likely.”

Mr Harris, who is also Irish foreign affairs and trade minister, added: “I believe it needs to happen in a timely fashion. All sides need to engage in good faith because uncertainty and turmoil is not the way forward.

“The trading relationship between the EU and the US is worth 1.6 trillion euro per year. It’s massively important in terms of jobs, growth and investment in Ireland, across the European Union and in America.”

On Thursday, the EU announced a 90-day pause in its retaliation against earlier 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminium imposed by Mr Trump.

It had approved countermeasures which were due to come into effect in stages from April 15, reported to include orange juice and coffee as well as motorcycles and boats.

Bourbon whiskey is reported not to have been included in the list despite previously being targeted by the EU.

Mr Trump previously threatened a 200% tariff on EU drinks if bourbon was included, prompting significant concern for the Irish drinks sector.

The Irish Government welcomed the move by the EU to pause the measures.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had also previously offered a zero-for-zero tariffs deal on industrial goods including cars but Mr Trump has said that is not enough to satisfy US concerns.

The potential impact on the Irish pharmaceutical sector, which employs around 45,000 people, remains a particular cause of concern for Ireland’s Government.

Pharmaceuticals were exempt from the sweeping tariffs imposed on EU exports to the US earlier this month, but could be subject to further measures taken by the Trump administration.

The US trade secretary recently said US tech and pharmaceutical companies locating intellectual property in Ireland for tax reasons was “going to change”.

In addition, Mr Harris said the US administration is “still clear” that it intends to take action on pharmaceuticals, which would significantly impact Ireland.

However, he said the 90-day pause allowed room for negotiation, adding that there was “at least an openness to considering” a discussion on pharmaceuticals on the US side.

Mr Harris said he had told Mr Lutnick, who had previously said it was a “nonsense” that Ireland runs a trade surplus against the US, that the negotiations on the tariff pause should include a discussion around pharmaceuticals, rather than new taxes being imposed on the sector while engagement is ongoing.

Total Irish exports were valued at 223.8 billion euro last year, with roughly one third going to the US.

Of the 72.6 billion euros in US imports from Ireland, approximately 58 billion euros relates to pharmaceuticals and chemicals leaving Ireland.

It had been projected this could halve if Mr Trump had implemented a 20% tariff on the goods and the EU had responded in kind.