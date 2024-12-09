Woman forced to sleep on mat in living room as flat riddled with mould and damp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman who has been sleeping in her living room for four years after a row over mould in her flat said the disrepair has made her feel like “less than a human being”.

Tracy Nilsson, 51, who has lived in her London flat for over six years, says she has been battling with the housing association to carry out the necessary repairs.

She said her belongings, including a sofa, bed and curtains were ruined by mould and damp, adding that it was particularly bad in her bedroom.

open image in gallery Ms Nilsson’s bedroom is now bare due to repairs that have been carried out to prevent damp ( The Independent )

Ms Nilsson claimed that she would wake up with wet blankets, which forced her to move to the living room to sleep. She said she was sleeping on a mat on the floor for more than a year before a charity bought her a new bed.

Have you had similar experiences? Email holly.bancroft@independent.co.uk

The housing association Clarion said that they carried out repairs in a timely manner and had carried out significant work to improve the property. They dispute Ms Nilsson’s claim that she had to sleep outside of her bedroom at any point.

But it agreed to give her more than £5,000 in compensation following her claim.

open image in gallery The bathroom was also affected ( The Independent )

There is no longer any damp in the bedroom but the walls have been stripped bare and the room is empty. Ms Nilsson, who lives at the High Barnet flat with her teenage daughter, said: “It took me many years to build my home and I’ve lost it all. I’m back to the floorboards and I’ve got to start again. When I moved into here in 2017 it used to rain through the windows. They had to replace them.”

Describing what her bedroom used to be like, Ms Nilsson explained: “I’d wake up and my blankets would be wet. It was so damp. I could never turn my heating off.”

open image in gallery Ms Nilsson’s hallway amid repair work being carried out in her flat ( The Independent )

She described her experience as being like “a hamster on a wheel going round and round with nothing being done.” She added: “All I want to do is have a comfortable, safe and peaceful home for me and my child.” She said she had hoped to find a lawyer to take her case further but said she would accept the compensation money.

A Clarion spokesperson apologised for the issues that Ms Nilsson experienced, saying that all the issues in the disrepair claim are being resolved.

open image in gallery The tenant had to deal with mushrooms of mould growing in her bathroom ( Tracy Nilsson )

“In 2021 we fitted the flat with a new kitchen. In 2023 we fitted a new bathroom suite, and in early 2024 we renewed all windows to the property with double glazed UPVC units, amongst other works.

“Between 2021 and 2024 multiple surveyors have visited the property. Minor mould, attributable to condensation, was identified on the bathroom ceiling and above a skirting board on the back wall of a bedroom. These have since been treated and we are satisfied that at no point was the bedroom unsafe to be used.”

They added that leaks in the bathroom reported in 2024 had been repaired either the same day or within three days.

Dan Tomlinson, MP for Chipping Barnet, said: "I’m happy that we could work with Clarion to improve Tracy’s living conditions and her overall wellbeing.”