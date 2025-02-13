House sales stagnated in January — what does it mean for your property?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK housing market appeared to stagnate in January as rising government borrowing costs dampened buyer enthusiasm, according to a new survey.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) reported that both housing demand and sales remained largely unchanged compared to December, attributing the plateau to a recent surge in gilt yields.

The survey revealed a near-identical level of buyer interest compared to the previous month, while the number of agreed sales saw only a negligible increase.

RICS’ head of market analytics, Tarrant Parsons, linked the January slowdown to financial market volatility. "Growth in buyer demand lost a bit of momentum through the early part of the year," he explained, "with this flatter picture likely linked to the turbulence seen across money markets in the first half of January."

Tarrant Parsons, RICS’ head of market analytics, said that growth in buyer demand “lost a bit of momentum through the early part of the year, with this flatter picture likely linked to the turbulence seen across money markets in the first half of January.”

open image in gallery Most respondents think UK house sales will accelerate for the rest of 2025 ( Getty Images )

Last month UK government bonds, also known as gilts, saw a significant sell-off, causing yields to rise sharply and reach their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

The sell-off, which was part of a broader global trend, blew over in about two weeks but appears to have caused potential buyers to put deals on hold until they saw what happened next.

Sales are still expected to accelerate significantly this year, however.

When asked whether they expected sales to increase in the next year, a net balance of plus-30 per cent of respondents said yes.

Experts said this was partly down to the Bank of England cutting interest rates in February by a quarter point to 4.5 per cent, their lowest level in more than 18 months.

And the turbulence did not stop house prices from rising across the country, however, with many more agents reporting increases during the month.

Mr Parsons added: “Moving forward, respondents continue to envisage a slightly positive near-term outlook for sales activity.

“This should be further supported by the unwinding of some of the pressures around mortgage interest rates over the past couple of weeks.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the Bank’s rate cut is “likely to reignite buyer enthusiasm”.

“Unfortunately, those new buyers have to contend with higher house prices, which rose again in January.

“Given that mortgage rates remain relatively high compared to recent years, it means a real stretch for anyone trying to get onto the property ladder.”

Meanwhile, the rental market saw demand remain roughly the same, while respondents said fewer landlords were making property available.

As a result, most expect rents to keep rising going forward, despite renters already being squeezed harder than homeowners, according to recent research.

Ms Coles added that a hike “could end up pushing millions of renters over the edge – forcing them to make incredibly difficult decisions about how to cut their costs to stay on track”.