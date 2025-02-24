Surge in the number of homes in Britain valued at £1 million-plus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain has seen a surge in million-pound homes, with their numbers increasing by approximately a third in the last five years.

That’s according to estimates from property firm Savills.

Around 702,580 properties across the country are now valued at £1 million or more, representing a net gain of 3,127 such homes in 2024 compared to 2023. This means one in every 42 homes in Britain reaching the million-pound mark.

London spearheaded this growth, boasting the largest increase in million-pound homes last year. The capital now has a record 349,068 properties valued at £1 million or more, meaning one in every 11 homes in London falls into this category.

However, this trend was not uniform across the UK. Outside of London, the number of million-pound properties actually experienced a slight decline of 1% last year, highlighting a significant regional disparity in the property market’s performance.

open image in gallery The Boltons in central London, which has been named as Britain’s second most expensive street in the Zoopla 2016 Rich List ( Hannah McKay/PA Wire )

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “Growth has been limited by higher mortgage costs and stretched affordability, further reducing some of the gains made over the course of the pandemic in suburban and rural areas.

“However, increased demand for city living driven by the return-to-work movement has re-balanced the market back in favour of London homeowners, with 5,000 properties crossing the £1 million threshold in 2024.”

Outside of London, one in every 73 homes are worth £1 million-plus, Savills estimated.

open image in gallery UK properties valued at £1 million-plus in 2024 ( PA Wire )

In percentage terms, the North East of England saw the biggest rise in property millionaires outside of London (a 5.5% increase), although this market still holds the smallest overall market share, the report said.

The West Midlands also saw a big jump, with 918 more million-pound properties last year.

The number of million-pound properties last year Here are the number of million-pound properties last year, according to Savills, followed by the annual increase or decrease (the property firm stated some of its regional figures may not add up to national totals due to rounding in its calculations): London, 349,068, 5,202 South East, 159,973, minus 1,902 East of England, 64,339, minus 1,320 South West, 46,324, minus 1,527 West Midlands, 22,065, 918 North West, 20,764, 834 Yorkshire and the Humber, 12,200, 522 Scotland, 11,330, 11 East Midlands, 9,286, 348 Wales, 4,485, minus 100 North East, 2,746, 142

Peter Daborn, director and head of residential sales at Savills in the West Midlands, said: “We see many buyers still taking advantage of flexible working and the appeal of living in the countryside is still a big draw, with London commutable in little over an hour from the likes of Stafford station.

“The recent changes to school fees are also having an impact on the region’s property market, with more buyers driven to the West Midlands to take advantage of the abundance of highly regarded public schools on offer.

“When coupled with the relative affordability in counties like Shropshire and Staffordshire, a new balance is struck, meaning families can still have the complete package of the home, lifestyle, and education they want, without increased financial burden.”

The South East, East of England, the South West and Wales all saw a decline in their £1 million-plus stock, according to the research, which involved looking at the distribution of housing stock by price band and applying price movements from Savills’ prime regional index.

The figures were released as a separate index from property firm Hamptons found that the average tenant moving into a new property in Britain during January 2025 saw the rent they pay rise by 1.8% compared with 12 months ago, marking the slowest rate of growth since October 2020.

Hamptons’ data is taken from property services firm Connells Group.

Tenants renewing a contract continued to see rents rise much faster than tenants moving into new properties.

The average rent for a tenant renewing their contract rose 6.0% across Britain annually, according to Hamptons.

The average monthly rent for a new let was £1,372 while the average monthly let for someone renewing was slightly less, at £1,263, in January 2025.