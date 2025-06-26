Parliamentary schedule for Thursday June 26

House of Commons:0930 Transport questions1030 Business questions to Commons Leader Lucy Powell1130 Supply and Appropriation (Main Estimates) (No. 2) Bill: second and third readingGeneral debate on armed forces dayAn adjournment debate on potential merits of floating solar panels
Westminster Hall:1330 Select committee statement from Joint Committee on human rights1350 IVF egg donation in young women1510 Funding of the BBC World Service
House of Lords:1100 Oral questions1150 Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill – committee stage (day one)
