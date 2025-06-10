Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nine-year-old girl and her father have been identified by police as the victims of a fatal house fire in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire.

Sohaib Ahmed, 38, and his daughter Manahal tragically died in the blaze that erupted in Russell Close on Sunday.

An 11-year-old daughter of Mr Ahmed sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital, where she is in critical condition.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Councillor Darren O’Donovan, representing Dewsbury West and serving as chairman of the fire authority, stated that initial findings suggest "the fire started in the kitchen area and its ignition source was a tumble dryer".

He added: “There are a number of tumble dryers that have been recalled by a number of manufacturers.

“That’s the tragedy: this was just a local family on a very regular street in Heckmondwike and a tragic accident has taken place.

“I think the community is rallying and pulling together to support other members of the family and friends that are affected by this.”

open image in gallery Sohaib Ahmed, 38, and his daughter Manahal died in the blaze which broke out in Russell Close, Heckmondwike, on Sunday ( PA Wire )

Councillor Ali Arshad, who represents Heckmondwike on Kirklees Council as a member of the Kirklees Community Independents Group, said the family of the victims were “absolutely amazing people”.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four crews to tackle the blaze, which was reported at around 6am.

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of Kirklees CID previously said: “We are continuing to work with colleagues at the fire service to investigate this dreadfully sad incident which has resulted in a father and daughter losing their lives.

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and we have been working to locate and support relatives of the victims both here and outside of the UK at what is clearly an awful time for the family.

“While our enquiries remain ongoing we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the cause of the fire and will be preparing a file for the coroner in due course.

“Our support for the family involved clearly also still continues.”