Two dead after Coventry house fire
Police working to identify bodies found at flat in West Midlands
Two people have died after a fire at a home in Coventry.
Emergency services were called to The Coppice shortly before 5am on Friday after a blaze broke out at a first-floor maisonette flat, West Midlands Police said.
West Midlands Fire Service said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and discovered the bodies of two people inside.
Police are now working to identify the people. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.
The blaze was brought under control by around 6am.
In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “We were called to an address on The Coppice in Coventry at around 4.50am.
“Sadly, two people were confirmed dead at the scene and we are now working to identify them.
“Our officers are liaising closely with West Midlands Fire Service, who are working to identify the cause of the fire.”
Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact them by phoning 101, on the live chat on their website, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.