Urgent hot water bottle warning as hospitals see rise in injuries

A significant surge in burn injuries linked to hot water bottles has prompted urgent safety warnings, as new figures reveal a concerning trend.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is urging the public to exercise caution, advising checks on bottle age and condition, and to avoid overfilling, ahead of National Burns Awareness Day on October 15.

Data from the Children’s Burns Trust and the International Burn Injury Database (iBID) shows an 11% increase in hot water bottle-related burns between 2023 and 2024, reaching 978 cases. This marks the highest annual total in over two decades.

Meanwhile, figures show the number of injuries have almost doubled in five years, from 499 in 2019.

Ken Dunn, retired consultant burns and plastic surgeon, and vice chairman of the Children’s Burns Trust, said: “It’s alarming to see such a sharp increase in burns caused by hot water bottles, particularly in young children.

“We know that these injuries can lead to long-term physical and psychological effects, which is why prevention is crucial.

“As the colder months of the year approach – coupled with the ongoing financial strain that many households are under – we’re urging families to avoid using hot water bottles for children.

“If you do use them at all in the home, you should remember two key pieces of information about how to use them safely – never fill them with boiling water and always check the rubber flower symbol found on the neck which shows which month and year the hot water bottle was made. Any bottle older than two years old should be replaced.”

open image in gallery A young woman soothing period cramps with hot water bottle ( Getty/iStock )

It comes after the British Standards Institution (BSI) reinstated its national committee to review and update the hot water bottle standard in response to growing concerns over burns.

The last standard was published in 2012, with the committee overseeing it disbanded in 2024 as part of the BSI’s standard review process as there was no chair in place.

Adrian Simpson, head of policy at RoSPA, said: “We’re pleased that the committee for hot water bottles and microwaveable warmers has been reinstated by BSI, with the aim of giving manufacturers clear guidance to improve product safety.

“RoSPA is proud to have been invited to chair the standards committee, helping to ensure these products reflect the latest safety requirements.

“However, these items can still pose risks — especially older ones — so we urge the public to follow simple safety steps to stay warm without injury. We will also consider this issue in future engagement with policymakers and standards bodies.”