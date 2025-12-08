Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who died after falling from a hot air balloon took his own life, an inquest has concluded.

Jesus Lato Garzon, 33, from Watford, was reported to have fallen at 9.23am on 19 September near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

After a search lasting more than four hours, utilising drones, officers, and dogs, his body was found on nearby farmland, having sustained "traumatic injuries".

Assistant Coroner Sally Morgan concluded at West Sussex Coroner's Court in Horsham on Monday that Mr Garzon had an "intention" to die by suicide when he left the balloon.

Footage from the balloon shows that he "waved" at a camera in the basket immediately before he fell to his death.

Mr Garzon, who had worked as a lifeguard, was among 16 passengers and a pilot to board a Virgin Balloon Flight from Billingshurst, West Sussex, having bought the flight experience.

He spoke to the pilot when he arrived at the airfield at 6.15am who had "no concerns" about his fitness to fly, the court heard.

Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating told the coroner: "Everybody was aware that there was a camera to record the flight, and the pilot asked them to look at the camera to take a photo.

"Jesus turned and waved at the camera and then climbed out of the balloon."

She added that he then "very quickly" left the balloon, leaving "no opportunity" for the other passengers to stop him.

Members of Mr Garzon's family attended the inquest via video-link from Spain assisted by an interpreter in court.

He was described as a "much-loved son, family member and friend" and had not previously expressed any mental health concerns to his GP.

The balloon was separated into five sections, and Mr Garzon was with three other passengers, the court heard.

They set off late due to fog, after a safety briefing, at approximately 8.45am, and police had "no concerns" about the safety of the flight.

Mr Garzon's body was found with a note, which the coroner found indicated he had intended to die by suicide.

Mrs Morgan said: "I should make it clear it's not for this court to determine why Jesus took the actions he did and I'm not going to speculate as to what was going on in his mind at the time."

After the incident, a Virgin Balloon Flights spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are first and foremost with the individual's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are also deeply mindful of the experience of all passengers involved, and their wellbeing and peace of mind remain a priority.

"We kindly ask that privacy is respected, as the welfare and safety of our passengers and the public is always our utmost concern."

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you