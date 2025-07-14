Thames Water announces hosepipe ban for large parts of southern England

Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban will begin next Tuesday for customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and some parts of Berkshire.
The water company said the measure will be brought in after the Environment Agency placed its area into the “prolonged dry weather category”.
The ban will begin on July 22 for customer in all OX postcodes, all GL postcodes, all SN postcodes as well as customers in RG4, RG8 and RG9 postcodes.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
