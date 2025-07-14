Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thames Water announces hosepipe ban for large parts of southern England

The ban will begin on July 22 for customers in affected areas

Athena Stavrou
Monday 14 July 2025 06:30 EDT
Comments
Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban will begin next Tuesday for customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and some parts of Berkshire.

The water company said the measure will be brought in after the Environment Agency placed its area into the “prolonged dry weather category”.

The ban will begin on July 22 for customer in all OX postcodes, all GL postcodes, all SN postcodes as well as customers in RG4, RG8 and RG9 postcodes.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

