New hosepipe ban announced as a million more Britons hit by water restrictions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southern Water has become the latest utility firm to announce a hosepipe ban, with almost a million of its customers in southern England hit by the new restrictions.

The hosepipe ban will come into effect in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight from 9am on Monday, the company said in a statement.

Millions of households are already facing water restrictions, with a hosepipe ban implemented in Yorkshire in the face of reservoir storage at only 53.8 per cent.

And embattled utility Thames Water has announced a ban which will begin next Tuesday for customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and some parts of Berkshire.

open image in gallery Southern Water have announced water restrictions from 9am on Monday (Chris Ison/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Environment Agency has warned that without substantial rain, more bans will follow.

It comes after the driest start to the year since 1976 for England. Reservoir levels are continuing to fall, with storage across the country at 75.6 per cent.

Drought status was declared in the East and West Midlands on Tuesday, meaning the region joins Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire, and Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, which are already in drought.

Three more areas – Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, East Anglia, and the Thames area – have also moved into prolonged dry weather status.

Across England, rainfall was 20 per cent less than the long-term average for June, which was also the hottest on record for the country with two heatwaves driving unusually high demand for water, the Environment Agency said.

open image in gallery Map showing the areas across England that have announced drought status (PA Graphics) ( PA Graphics )

Announcing the water ban, Southern Water called on customers to act immediately and avoid a “spike” in demand.

Managing director Tim McMahon apologised to customers and said: "Only by working together can we make sure there's enough water to go around for customers and the environment."

Water companies are being told to follow their drought management plans as well as step up work to fix leaks, while the public are also being urged to use water wisely across England and comply with any local restrictions as the dry weather continues to impact water resources nationwide.

Anglers, wild swimmers and boaters are also being urged to report any environmental issues they see, such as fish in distress in low water conditions.

open image in gallery Several areas of England are now in drought due to low water levels in reservoirs and rivers following one of the driest springs on record. ( PA )

Scientists said the recent extreme conditions have been made more likely due to human-caused climate change, bringing wide-ranging impacts on farmers, who are expected to see lower yields this year, and the environment.

The Met Office said that while some areas of the country saw rainfall at the start of July, the month had been fairly dry for many, with a third heatwave of the summer.

Dr Will Lang, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Following a period of fresher, more unsettled conditions it’s likely to turn warmer and more humid again across many parts of England later this week.

“There’s also the possibility of heavy, thundery showers for some places too.

“It does look as though we’ll see typical changeable weather during the latter third of July and into early August with a mix of rain, showers,” he added.