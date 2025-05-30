Mapped: Where hosepipe bans could come into effect after major drought warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hosepipe ban could be on the cards this summer, experts have warned, following one of the driest springs on record.

The Environment Agency (EA) said Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire, Cumbria and Lancashire have moved from “prolonged dry weather” to “drought” status.

Despite recent rain, water levels in the region remain low, the EA said, although no other areas of the country are in drought. There are no current plans to impose a hosepipe ban.

Dr Jess Neumann, associate professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, said the northwest of England had seen the driest spring in nearly 100 years, which led to low water levels in reservoirs and rivers.

She told The Independent: "The risk of a hosepipe ban in England is currently at a "medium level" according to the EA following an unseasonably dry spring across most of the country.

“In the North West, there is a good chance that water-saving measures will need to be introduced if there continues to be a lack of rain in the region.

“However it is hopeful that with a change in weather called a hosepipe ban) can be avoided."

The map below shows the areas in the UK where a potential hosepipe ban could be implemented if the drought continues:

When a hosepipe ban – officially called a temporary use ban – is imposed, people are banned from using them for things such as watering their gardens, filling a paddling pool and washing their cars.

People who breach the ban without permission from the water company could be fined up to £1,000.

The EA said hosepipe bans were a matter for water companies, but they were expected to follow their drought plans, taking appropriate steps to reduce demand and leakage, to ensure more water is left in the environment for farmers and wildlife.

United Utilities, the region’s water company, said the EA’s drought status for the North West doesn’t have any immediate impact on customers but has encouraged customers to use water wisely.

A spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the support of customers as we’ve seen demand reduce thanks to their efforts in saving water where they can, combined with more recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

“Reservoirs, however, are still lower than we’d expect at this time of year and so we’re continuing to move water around our integrated network to get it to where it is needed, as well as bringing extra water into the system from other sources around the region.

“Leakage is at its lowest level and we’re repairing record volumes, with customers supporting us by reporting more leaks and we’d ask that they continue to do that as well as doing all they can to save and recycle water, to help protect their local environment.”