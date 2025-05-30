Mapped: Where hosepipe bans could come into effect after major drought warning
Officials say Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, and Cumbria and Lancashire are in drought status
A hosepipe ban could be on the cards this summer, experts have warned, following one of the driest springs on record.
The Environment Agency (EA) said Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire, Cumbria and Lancashire have moved from “prolonged dry weather” to “drought” status.
Despite recent rain, water levels in the region remain low, the EA said, although no other areas of the country are in drought. There are no current plans to impose a hosepipe ban.
Dr Jess Neumann, associate professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, said the northwest of England had seen the driest spring in nearly 100 years, which led to low water levels in reservoirs and rivers.
She told The Independent: "The risk of a hosepipe ban in England is currently at a "medium level" according to the EA following an unseasonably dry spring across most of the country.
“In the North West, there is a good chance that water-saving measures will need to be introduced if there continues to be a lack of rain in the region.
“However it is hopeful that with a change in weather called a hosepipe ban) can be avoided."
The map below shows the areas in the UK where a potential hosepipe ban could be implemented if the drought continues:
When a hosepipe ban – officially called a temporary use ban – is imposed, people are banned from using them for things such as watering their gardens, filling a paddling pool and washing their cars.
People who breach the ban without permission from the water company could be fined up to £1,000.
The EA said hosepipe bans were a matter for water companies, but they were expected to follow their drought plans, taking appropriate steps to reduce demand and leakage, to ensure more water is left in the environment for farmers and wildlife.
United Utilities, the region’s water company, said the EA’s drought status for the North West doesn’t have any immediate impact on customers but has encouraged customers to use water wisely.
A spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the support of customers as we’ve seen demand reduce thanks to their efforts in saving water where they can, combined with more recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.
“Reservoirs, however, are still lower than we’d expect at this time of year and so we’re continuing to move water around our integrated network to get it to where it is needed, as well as bringing extra water into the system from other sources around the region.
“Leakage is at its lowest level and we’re repairing record volumes, with customers supporting us by reporting more leaks and we’d ask that they continue to do that as well as doing all they can to save and recycle water, to help protect their local environment.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments