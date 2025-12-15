Britain condemns ‘politically motivated’ Hong Kong conviction of Jimmy Lai

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has condemned the “politically motivated prosecution” of a Hong Kong media tycoon and British national.

Jimmy Lai, 78, has been found guilty by a Hong Kong court of conspiracy and sedition charges under the territory’s Beijing-imposed national security law.

Mr Lai, a pro-democracy activist who founded the now-defunct Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, has been a persistent critic of the Chinese government.

He was arrested in 2020 under the national security law, which was brought in after anti-government protests the previous year.

Mr Lai, who has spent much of the time since in solitary confinement, pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper criticised the verdict by the Hong Kong court.

She said: “The UK condemns the politically motivated prosecution of Jimmy Lai that has resulted in today’s guilty verdict.

“Jimmy Lai has been targeted by the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression.

“Beijing’s national security law was imposed on Hong Kong to silence China’s critics.

“The UK has repeatedly called for the national security law to be repealed and for an end to the prosecution of all individuals charged under it.

“We continue to call for Mr Lai’s immediate release, for all necessary treatment and for full access to independent medical professionals.”

Dame Priti Patel, shadow foreign secretary, described Mr Lai’s case as a “political show trial” which was “an outrage to democracy, personal freedom and liberty”.

She added: “His degrading treatment and imprisonment at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian regime has been appalling.”

Dame Priti urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to “directly raise Jimmy’s case with President Xi (Jinping) and demand Jimmy’s immediate release from custody so his ordeal can end, he can be returned to Britain and be reunited with his family”.

She added: “The imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong is in violation of the freedoms that should have been guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, and the British Government has not done enough to oppose the suppression of freedom and human rights in Hong Kong.”