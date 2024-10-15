Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Deaths of rough sleepers in the UK have increased by 42 per cent in a year in an alarming indicator of the surging homelessness crisis.

New research from The Museum for Homelessness found that 1,474 people died while homeless in 2023, up 12 per cent on the year before.

Deaths of rough sleepers also rose from 109 to 155 in a year. The investigation found that people experiencing homelessness are at least three times more likely to be murdered.

The Museum of Homelessness has been running the Dying Homeless Project since 2019 and gathers its data each year through freedom of information requests, coroners inquests and memorials submitted by bereaved family members.

It said some local authorities had not responded to freedom of information requests and branded this “ incredibly disappointing”.

Deaths in 2023 rose across England (983), Scotland (206) and Wales (97) but fell in Northern Ireland (188) compared with 2022.

The project identified what it described as “an epidemic of ‘deaths of despair”’, with almost half (47 per cent) of deaths where the cause of death was known involving alcohol, drugs and suicide.

At least 38 people experiencing homelessness in 2023 died by suicide, the data suggested.

Co-director for the Dying Homeless project, Matt Turtle, called for an increase in support, describing the systems of care for people living with poverty and homelessness as being “in tatters”.

He said: “People are dying on the street at terrifying rates. The only way to tackle this emergency is with an increase in support for off the streets accommodation, like winter shelters.”

He added: “Labour has not yet set out plans to mitigate the damage caused by the last government. Our analysis indicates things are set to get much grimmer, unless the government acts now to save lives.”

Andrew Connell, The Salvation Army’s Policy Manager, said: “These findings, while horrifying, are sadly not surprising. In England, homelessness laws leave thousands on the streets and in danger of serious illness and injury because they don’t meet the criteria for housing assistance.

“Also, the harsh realities of life on the streets can take a devastating toll on mental health pushing some people into harmful addiction and even suicide. But years of cuts to mental health and addiction services means support is often out of reach.”

He called for “urgent action” to address the crisis.

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said that the rise in homeless deaths was “deeply disturbing”.

“It is important that every death is investigated with a safeguarding adult review so that we can prevent people from prematurely losing their lives in future,” he added.

A spokesperson from MHCLG said: “Every one of these deaths is a tragedy and is a damning indictment of the disgraceful rise in homelessness in recent years which has a devastating impact.

“We are taking action by setting up a dedicated cross-government group, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, to develop a long-term strategy to get us back on track to end homelessness.

“Councils and their partners deliver vital work to tackle rough sleeping including drug and alcohol treatment and wrap around support. Funding allocations will be set out following the Budget.”