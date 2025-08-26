Home Office approves special arrangements to bring Gazan students to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Home Office has agreed special arrangements for a cohort of students from Gaza to take up fully funded places at UK universities in September.

The students will undergo biometric checks in a third country before travelling on to the UK.

The Israeli government still needs to agree for each student to leave Gaza.

Some are recipients of Chevening scholarships, which are offered to international students to study one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

Around 40 students have been approved for support to come to the UK, the BBC reported.

A Home Office source said: “This remains a complex and challenging task, but the Home Secretary has made it crystal clear to her officials that she wants no-stone unturned in efforts to ensure there are arrangements in place to allow this cohort of talented students to take up their places at UK universities as soon as possible.”

The Government is also working to bring sick and injured children from Gaza to the UK for urgent medical treatment.

More than 50,000 children are estimated to have been killed or injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to Unicef.

A small number of children have so far been brought to the UK for specialist medical care via an initiative by Project Pure Hope, and they are being treated privately.