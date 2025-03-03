Nearly 600 migrants cross Channel in highest daily total of 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 600 migrants arrived in the UK on Sunday after crossing the Channel, according to data released by the Home Office.

Figures published on Monday indicated that some 592 migrants arrived on March 2 across 11 boats, the highest number of arrivals on a single day so far this year.

It takes the total number of arrivals this year to 2,716. Before Sunday the previous daily high for arrivals was 260, which was recorded on January 13.

This is 20% higher than at the same point last year, when the total stood at 2,255, but 8% lower than at this stage in 2023, when the total was 2,953.

French authorities have also released a statement on recuse operations that took place overnight from March 1 into March 2.

Migrants on a number of boats requested assistance from the French authorities through the night, including two on one boat who were suspected of having hypothermia.

Sunday’s figures take the total number of crossings since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister to 25,958.

A Home Office source said that after a period of cold and windy weather “it was always likely that the first day of sunshine and calm seas would bring a surge in arrivals”.

The source added: “But after seven years of these crossings – we need to get to a position where our border security is no longer dependent on the weather.

“That is why we have to double down on our strategy to smash the smuggling gangs, building on the success of the Home Secretary’s visit to France last week, and the planned strengthening of French enforcement efforts in the Channel.”

The daily total is still some way off the highest number of daily crossings recorded, which was 1,305 on September 3 2022.

Downing Street insisted the Government is taking action to curb crossings, addressing the “chaos” in the asylum system and stepping up returns of people with no right to be in the UK, but there are “no quick fixes” to the global problem of illegal migration.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re taking the measures that will ultimately deter and smash people-smuggling gangs that have been plying this illegal trade.

“We’re extending a deal with France to to step up our work with the French to further smash the gangs and stop the small boats crossings.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“We are delivering real change in our approach through legislation to create new tools, powers, offences and enforcement action which will keep us one step ahead of the people-smuggling gangs.”