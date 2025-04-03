Pensioner ‘delighted’ after hawk that attacked him is finally caught

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who was treated in hospital after being attacked by a hawk which terrorised a Home Counties village said he is “delighted” it has been caught.

Jim Hewitt, 75, from Flamstead, Hertfordshire, vowed he “won’t get beaten by a poxy bird” after the bird swooped on him as he went to get milk and a newspaper on Wednesday.

The next day the Harris’s hawk was captured by village resident Steve Harris who said he caught the bird in a cage in his garden.

Villagers have suffered months of attacks by the bird of prey with the severity and number reportedly on the rise.

Mr Harris told Channel 5 News: “It basically just chased me into the garden in the heat. It’s just working its way down towards me.

“Luckily, I had a cage that we’ve been using to try and toss it in… I just had this cage open up and kind of was blocking it getting to me and then, when it got close enough, I just basically threw this cage onto it.”

Mr Hewitt, who was left soaked in blood after the attack, told the PA news agency he was relieved the situation had not escalated.

He joked: “I’m delighted we are not going to be invaded.

“I had to be careful and cautious – the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won’t get beaten by a poxy bird.

“I’m relieved that it’s been caught and not had to be put to death or shot.

“And I’m even more relieved that a child isn’t going to get hurt.

“It was hanging around by the school and my biggest fear was that someone would walk out and get set upon.”