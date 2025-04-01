Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

SNP Westminster leader’s path clears for Holyrood bid

Mr Flynn is seeking the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat at Holyrood.

Craig Paton
Tuesday 01 April 2025 11:27 EDT
The SNP Westminster leader first announced he was targeting a Holyrood seat late last year (James Manning/PA)
The SNP Westminster leader first announced he was targeting a Holyrood seat late last year (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said it would be an “immense privilege” to be elected as an MSP as it was reported he is set to be selected to stand for Holyrood.

Mr Flynn initially announced his intention to seek a seat in the Scottish Parliament last year, but u-turned after public backlash over his plans to remain at Westminster if he won.

Audrey Nicoll, the incumbent for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat he sought, would later announce she would not contest next year’s election.

On Tuesday, the Times reported Mr Flynn had a clear path to the nomination after Aberdeenshire councillor Anouk Kloppert told the newspaper she would not be challenging the party’s Westminster leader.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mr Flynn said it would be an “immense privilege” to represent the constituency, much of which overlaps with the seat he currently holds at Westminster.

“Aberdeen is the city my wife and I are proud to call home, and where we are raising our two young boys,” he said.

“And be in no doubt, our city is at a crucial crossroad – making it more important than ever that we have clear and passionate voices representing its people and its future in the Scottish Parliament.”

Mr Flynn is one of a number of current and former SNP MPs – many of whom lost their seats in the party’s catastrophic election result last summer – to announce they will seek selection for Holyrood, while 22 of the party’s current MSPs have announced they will step down next year.

A party source quoted in the Times said: “The constituency have Stephen’s back, even if the Holyrood sisterhood have a problem with it.”

